53 trafficking victims from Cambodia return home

Fifty-three human trafficking victims, including two in need of medical attention, arrived safely early Thursday morning, 13 March, at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 aboard Philippine Airlines Flight PR 2622 from Phnom Penh.

Their return to the Philippines was facilitated through the coordinated efforts of the Philippine Embassy in Cambodia and the Department of Migrant Workers rapid response team.

According to the Department of Migrant Workers, the victims were lured to Cambodia through the messaging app Telegram and promised salaries ranging from $600 to $1,000 and valid working visas.