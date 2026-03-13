53 trafficking victims from Cambodia return home

Fifty-three human trafficking victims, including two in need of medical attention, arrived safely early Thursday morning, 13 March, at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 aboard Philippine Airlines Flight PR 2622 from Phnom Penh.
Their return to the Philippines was facilitated through the coordinated efforts of the Philippine Embassy in Cambodia and the Department of Migrant Workers rapid response team.
According to the Department of Migrant Workers, the victims were lured to Cambodia through the messaging app Telegram and promised salaries ranging from $600 to $1,000 and valid working visas.
One of the victims disclosed being subjected to abuse and forced to do 300 push-ups, starved and denied salaries for failing to meet a quota of 26 love scam clients per day.
The trafficking victims were welcomed by a whole-of-government team from the Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Bureau of Immigration, NAIA Task Force Against Trafficking, Department of Health and the Manila International Airport Authority medical team to ensure proper processing and immediate support.
The two trafficking victims needing medical attention — one suffering from kidney failure and another with a broken clavicle due to a vehicle accident — were given medicines and will be referred for free treatment at Department of Health hospitals near their residences.
The victims were also provided with temporary accommodation while awaiting the processing of their statements. They will receive comprehensive assistance, including psychosocial counseling, reintegration support and other recovery services, as well as transportation to their respective provinces.