Fuel price hike seen to hit fishing industry in Subic

SUBIC, Zambales — The fuel price hike on 10 March, described by the Department of Energy (DOE) as the highest jump in fuel prices in Philippine history, is expected to affect the country’s fishing industry.

According to fisherman Totoy Rosendo, the increase in fuel prices will significantly affect the operations of fisherfolk in Subic since the boats they use run on gasoline, especially during fishing expeditions to payaos located about 30 nautical miles from the town.

He added that small boats typically consume around 60 liters of fuel per fishing trip, while commercial fishing vessels that utilize V8 to V10 diesel engines usually consume about 1,000 liters of diesel per expedition to the said payaos.

“Mabigat masyado ang krudo ngayon, lalo na nagtaasan ang mga gasolinahan dito sa atin. Yung iba nga nagtaas ng P13 kada litro ng gasoline, samantalang yung diesel eh umabot na halos ng P25 kada litro ang taas. Panalangin na lang naming na maka-avail kami ng fuel subsidy ng gobyerno,” he said.

In the Philippines, the government provides fuel subsidies to help small-scale fishermen cope with rising oil prices through the Fuel Discount for Farmers and Fisherfolk Program (FDFFP).

As of March 2026, the Department of Agriculture (DA) has allocated P150 million in fuel subsidies for both farmers and fishers, with P75 million specifically set aside for the fishery sector.

Qualified fisherfolk are eligible for a one-time fuel assistance grant of P3,000 per beneficiary. The subsidy is typically provided through Intervention Monitoring Cards (IMC) or fuel discount cards issued in partnership with the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP).

These cards can be used at accredited fuel stations. For those in remote or far-flung areas, fuel vouchers may be issued instead of cards.

The release of these funds is often contingent on global oil prices. For the 2025–2026 allocation, the subsidy is activated when the price of Dubai crude oil reaches or exceeds $80 per barrel for a specified period, as certified by the DOE.