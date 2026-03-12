TARI Estate secures first locators

Aboitiz Economic Estates and House of Investments (HI) have secured the first locators in TARI Estate, Tarlac, as the industrial hub moves into its next phase.

In separate disclosures on Thursday, the parties confirmed that the initial 90-hectare phase is fully sold, with global manufacturers including Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines and Ajinomoto Philippines Corp. progressing toward operational readiness, the companies confirmed in a joint statement.