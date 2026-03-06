PCC clears Lima Land-House of Investments JV

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has approved Lima Land, Inc., a subsidiary of Aboitiz InfraCapital, acquiring a 49-percent stake in Tarlac Terra Ventures, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of House of Investments, Inc. (HI).

The Commission said Friday that it found the deal “is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in the relevant market,” noting the parties’ combined share is minimal and larger competitors prevent market dominance.

Oversight by Investment Promotion Agencies and uniform incentives under the CREATE MORE Act further safeguard competition.

“Clearance outcomes are based on rigorous review to ensure mergers and acquisitions do not harm consumer welfare or market dynamics,” the PCC said.

Under the deal, the 184-hectare property owned by HI subsidiary Tarlac Terra Ventures will be developed with Aboitiz Economic Estates, expanding TARI Estate to 384 hectares.

HI will hold a 51 percent stake, while Aboitiz Economic Estates will own 49 percent and serve as the exclusive provider of project management, estate operations, and general support services.

Phase 1 of the 90-hectare expansion is underway, with completion expected in the second half of the year, while subsequent phases will progress simultaneously to meet investor demand.

Dedicated PEZA and Bureau of Customs offices, set to open in the first quarter of 2027, will simplify regulatory and customs processes and move the estate closer to locator-ready status.

The expanded estate will accommodate light- to medium-scale industries alongside anchor locators Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines and Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation, sustaining construction activity through 2028.

Located near expressways, Clark International Airport, and major seaports, TARI Estate provides seamless access to Luzon’s logistics network.