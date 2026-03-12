Smelling blood: Sudanese star banners Magnolia’s revenge bid

Meanwhile, Blackwater and NLEX clash in the opening game at 5:15 p.m.

But all eyes will be on Magnolia, which seeks to go deeper this season after a quarterfinals exit in the previous edition.

Omot, a versatile 6-foot-9 forward, came in as a replacement for original import Terrell Brown-Soares, who was given the pink slip last Tuesday.

A veteran internationalist and Olympian, Omot is expected to bring the numbers on both ends of the floor.

Omot averaged 21.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per outing for Al Riyadi before the West Asia Super League and the Lebanese league were postponed due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Fuel Masters, however, are looking to exploit Magnolia’s sudden import switch just a couple of days before its opening game.

“I guess that’s one advantage we have but I think he might be a better player than their previous import probably the reason why they changed. He’s played great in the Olympics and even in Lebanon, he’s playing very well,” Phoenix debuting coach Charles Tiu told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“We’re hoping they’re still working on their chemistry and maybe some jetlag,” added the young mentor, who took over the coaching reins from Willy Wilson last January.

The Fuel Masters are pinning their hopes on 6-foot-10 import James Dickey III, hoping for a better run after a forgettable 3-9 record in 12th spot last season.

Dickey III averaged 18.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game during his stint in Indonesia with Pelita Jaya.

Jason Perkins and Ricci Rivero remain the focal point of Phoenix offense on the locals side along with Kai Ballungay, Ken Tuffin, Evan Nelle and rookie Will Gozum.

“The preparation’s been okay but there’s some disruption because Magnolia suddenly changed its import. It changes the way we have to prepare, not knowing how he fits the team (Magnolia) compared to the other import, which we already have an idea of how he will fit and how they will use him,” Tiu added.