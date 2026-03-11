Magnolia hires Paris Olympian

Omot, who was officially introduced on Wednesday through the team’s Facebook page, is set to suit up for Magnolia on Friday when it takes on Phoenix at Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

A veteran internationalist, the Baylor University product has played in the National Basketball Association (NBA) G-League after going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He plied his wares in Germany, Macedonia, Netherlands, Turkey, Poland, Germany, Puerto Rico, Egypt, China, Israel, France, Rwanda and recently with Lebanese powerhouse Al Riyadi Beirut.

Omot averaged 21.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per outing for Al Riyadi before the West Asia Super League and the Lebanese league were postponed due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.