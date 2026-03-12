QCPD tops region for lowest rate in eight major crimes

The Quezon City Police District revealed this Thursday that it had topped the National Capital Region Police Office as the district office with the lowest crime rate in eight major crimes through the first two months of 2026.
District Chief Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio reported that cases of murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, car theft, and motorcycle theft had reduced by 22.3 percent from the same period last year.
This development comes nearly a week after a post on social media that showed a ranking from the Numbeo Crime Index by City 2026 claiming that Quezon City was the 45th “most dangerous cities” in the world.
Based on the website, the crime index in the city was at 64.3, two spots below Manila which got a score of 64.6 and was the only other city in the Philippines that was placed in the top 100.
The crime index itself has drawn varying levels of credibility with multiple sources discrediting its data based on the subjective nature of its results due to being mostly crowdsourced.
Silvio has also since debunked these claims stating that the metric only sought to discredit the work that his police officers have done to limit crime in recent months.
He stated that the metric that indicates the decreased crime rate in the city was a direct reflection of the increased efforts of the QCPD to ensure a safe and orderly community.
“We will continue to intensify our crime prevention strategies to ensure that Quezon City remains a safe and secure place for all residents,” the police chief explained.