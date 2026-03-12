QCPD tops region for lowest rate in eight major crimes

This development comes nearly a week after a post on social media that showed a ranking from the Numbeo Crime Index by City 2026 claiming that Quezon City was the 45th “most dangerous cities” in the world.

Based on the website, the crime index in the city was at 64.3, two spots below Manila which got a score of 64.6 and was the only other city in the Philippines that was placed in the top 100.

The crime index itself has drawn varying levels of credibility with multiple sources discrediting its data based on the subjective nature of its results due to being mostly crowdsourced.