Phoenix deflects criticism over sponsorship mess

“We also immediately provided them with their first year of fuel donations…As the sole gold medalist, Hidilyn Diaz was awarded with the free fuel for life donation, while the rest enjoyed their respective allocations for a limited time,” Phoenix Petroleum said in a statement.

Diaz’s manager Noel Ferrer earlier came out on social media, saying Diaz’s free fuel was for just a limited time and not for life as what the company had promised.

“In March 2022, Ms. Diaz received her second year of fuel donation from us. Upon acknowledging receipt, she was asked if she could share about the donation online, she declined, citing that she recently entered into a contract with another petroleum company,” the statement said.

“She soon ceased communicating with us. We respected her decision. We fulfilled our commitments,” the company added.

Diaz’s tieup with Phoenix took the spotlight amid the ongoing oil crisis brought about by the situation in the Middle East.