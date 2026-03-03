Record year fuels SMX expansion

Riding on record bookings and surging foot traffic last year, the SMX Convention Center is accelerating its expansion across key provincial markets to fuel its next growth phase.

SMX, the meetings and exhibitions arm of SM Prime Holdings Inc., reported on Tuesday that it hosted 1,632 events across its eight properties in 2025, up 10 percent from 1,480 in 2024.

Rising demand

Booked events were nearly evenly split between Metro Manila and regional venues, reflecting rising demand in destinations such as Clark, Bacolod, Davao and Olongapo.

Visitor traffic climbed 34 percent to 8.54 million from 6.37 million, driven by an expanded lineup of events and strong audience turnout.

Scaling capacity in step with demand

“We are scaling capacity in step with demand, while focusing on developments that complement our current portfolio. This allows us to extend growth beyond the capital and strengthen our presence in key provincial markets,” said Peggy Angeles, executive vice president of SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation.

“Since the pandemic reopening, we have seen sustained demand not only in Metro Manila but also in key regional destinations,” Angeles added.

Major events staged at SMX venues in 2025 included PhilConstruct, WOFEX, SIGMA, the Manila International Auto Show and the Travel Tour Expo, along with bridal fairs and large-scale cosplay conventions.

Footprint expansion

To support its growth outlook, SMX is expanding its footprint.

In Cebu, SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu is set to rise and is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2026. It is poised to become the largest convention center in the Philippines.

In Pasay City, SMXCITE, or the SMX Center for International Trade and Exhibitions, is under construction within the SM Mall of Asia Complex.

The 18,000-square-meter facility is expected to open in early 2027 and will be the country’s largest international exhibition venue.