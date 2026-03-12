Palace: No plans yet to tap foreign loans for Phl crisis response amid ME tensions

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier ordered the immediate distribution of P5,000 in fuel subsidies to public transport drivers affected by the fuel price spike.

Public utility drivers are expected to begin receiving the assistance starting next week.

The funds will be sourced from the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian earlier said the President directed the agency to set aside around P30 billion, or nearly half of the AICS budget for 2026, as the government’s initial funding for its response to the fuel price surge.

Oil markets have been volatile in recent weeks due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly concerns about potential disruptions to key energy supply routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping lanes.

Malacañang earlier assured the public that the government is closely monitoring global developments while implementing measures to protect consumers and vulnerable sectors from the effects of rising fuel prices, including possible increases in the cost of basic goods.