NPC slams radio reporter’s arrest, cites right to know

Another press organization described the arrest as “retaliatory.”

Police served a warrant of arrest for an alleged violation of the Data Privacy Act of 2012 filed against Gonzales by Manila Councilor Rosalino Ibay Jr.

Ibay had earlier been the subject of reports about a warrant issued by the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 4 in September 2025 for alleged lascivious conduct involving a minor under Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

According to Gonzales, he had just left the Justice Department when officers approached and served the warrant.

“When I came out of the DoJ, I had already boarded our vehicle and we were heading to the office when six police officers served a warrant and read it to me,” he said.

Gonzales’ lawyer, Atty. Rhina Seco, said Ibay filed complaints for libel, cyberlibel and violation of the Data Privacy Act after the reporter published a copy of the arrest warrant.

Seco said prosecutors dismissed the libel and cyberlibel complaints filed by Ibay for lack of probable cause but recommended filing a case under the Data Privacy Act.