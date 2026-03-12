NPC slams radio reporter’s arrest, cites right to know

The National Press Club of the Philippines (NPC) on Thursday raised concern over the arrest of veteran radio reporter Boy Gonzales Jr., saying the case highlights tensions between privacy laws and the public’s right to know.
Gonzales, a reporter for DZRH, was arrested Wednesday morning by operatives of the Manila Police District (MPD) outside the Department of Justice in Manila.
Another press organization described the arrest as “retaliatory.”
Police served a warrant of arrest for an alleged violation of the Data Privacy Act of 2012 filed against Gonzales by Manila Councilor Rosalino Ibay Jr.
Ibay had earlier been the subject of reports about a warrant issued by the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 4 in September 2025 for alleged lascivious conduct involving a minor under Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.
According to Gonzales, he had just left the Justice Department when officers approached and served the warrant.
“When I came out of the DoJ, I had already boarded our vehicle and we were heading to the office when six police officers served a warrant and read it to me,” he said.
Gonzales’ lawyer, Atty. Rhina Seco, said Ibay filed complaints for libel, cyberlibel and violation of the Data Privacy Act after the reporter published a copy of the arrest warrant.
Seco said prosecutors dismissed the libel and cyberlibel complaints filed by Ibay for lack of probable cause but recommended filing a case under the Data Privacy Act.
She added that the defense has a pending motion for reconsideration on the prosecutor’s resolution.
Seco said they were surprised when the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 20 issued a warrant of arrest while the motion remained unresolved.
Gonzales, 66, was taken to the MPD intelligence operations unit following his arrest and was released Thursday morning after posting bail.
The NPC said the case raises questions about how privacy laws are applied to journalists reporting on criminal complaints involving public officials.
The group said the incident underscores the need to balance privacy protections with press freedom and the public’s right to information.