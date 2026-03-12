DZRH's Boy Gonzales now released, bail case set to 18k

11 March, the Manila Police District (MPD) arrested the broadcaster around 10:50 AM outside the Department of Justice, along Padre Faura Street in Manila.

The incident stemmed from a complaint filed by Manila Councilor Ibay, who claimed that Gonzalez violated the Data Privacy and Cybercrime Prevention Act after obtaining and publishing a copy of his arrest warrant due to a case involving him with a minor.

“The arrest of a journalist over a report anchored on official documents raises serious concerns about the potential chilling effect on press freedom and the ability of media practitioners to report on matters involving public officials and allegations of wrongdoing,” the National Press Club (NPC) said.