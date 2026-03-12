SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Meralco rates under review; hike possible

The pre-trial conference allows facts and issues to be consolidated so that proceedings can be resolved as quickly as possible.
THIN margins Lineman from Manila Electric Company inspects a cluster of electric meters mounted high above a densely packed community, a measure designed to deter power pilferage. In many urban poor areas, utilities elevate meters and wiring beyond easy reach to safeguard the grid while ensuring households remain connected to electricity.
Published on

Manila Electric Company’s (Meralco) proposed distribution rates for 2027 to 2030 are under review by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). The process would determine the utility’s revenue and customer charges for the next regulatory period.

The ERC said Thursday that officials and stakeholders discussed Meralco’s application for its Annual Revenue Requirement, Performance Incentive Scheme and smoothed its Maximum Average Price (MAP), which would translate to distribution rates for different customer classes.

“This pre-trial conference allows facts and issues to be consolidated so that proceedings can be resolved as quickly as possible,” said ERC chairperson and CEO Francis Saturnino C. Juan.

P2.34 per kWh MAP eyed

For 2027, Meralco has proposed a MAP of P2.3436 per kilowatt-hour, broken down into P1.8142 for distribution, P0.2705 for supply, and P0.2589 for metering charges per kWh.

Representatives of Meralco denied the proposed stipulation of facts submitted by the National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms Inc., pointing out it had not received the intervenor’s pre-trial brief before the conference.

The session also allowed stakeholders and consumer groups to comment and seek clarifications.

The ERC has set the next hearings on Meralco’s rate reset on 6 to 8 and 13 to 16 April.

