Meralco rates under review; hike possible

“This pre-trial conference allows facts and issues to be consolidated so that proceedings can be resolved as quickly as possible,” said ERC chairperson and CEO Francis Saturnino C. Juan.

P2.34 per kWh MAP eyed

For 2027, Meralco has proposed a MAP of P2.3436 per kilowatt-hour, broken down into P1.8142 for distribution, P0.2705 for supply, and P0.2589 for metering charges per kWh.

Representatives of Meralco denied the proposed stipulation of facts submitted by the National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms Inc., pointing out it had not received the intervenor’s pre-trial brief before the conference.

The session also allowed stakeholders and consumer groups to comment and seek clarifications.

The ERC has set the next hearings on Meralco’s rate reset on 6 to 8 and 13 to 16 April.