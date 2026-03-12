Meralco rates under ERC review, hike possible

“This pre-trial conference allows facts and issues to be consolidated so that proceedings can be resolved as quickly as possible,” ERC Chairperson and CEO Atty. Francis Saturnino C. Juan said.

For 2027, Meralco proposes a MAP of P2.3436 per kilowatt-hour, breaking down into distribution, supply, and metering charges of P1.8142, P0.2705, and P0.2589 per kWh, respectively.

Representatives of Meralco denied the proposed stipulations of facts submitted by the National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms, Inc., noting they had not received the intervenor’s pre-trial brief before the conference.

The session also allowed stakeholders and consumer groups to comment and seek clarifications on the case.

The ERC has set the next hearings on Meralco’s rate reset on 6 to 8 and 13 to 16 April.