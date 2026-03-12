Meralco rates under ERC review, hike possible

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is reviewing the Manila Electric Company’s (Meralco) proposed distribution rates for 2027 to 2030, a process that could determine the utility’s revenue and customer charges for the next regulatory period.
The regulator said Thursday that officials and stakeholders discussed Meralco’s application for its Annual Revenue Requirement, Performance Incentive Scheme, and Smoothed Maximum Average Price (MAP), which would translate into distribution rates for different customer classes last Wednesday.
“This pre-trial conference allows facts and issues to be consolidated so that proceedings can be resolved as quickly as possible,” ERC Chairperson and CEO Atty. Francis Saturnino C. Juan said.
For 2027, Meralco proposes a MAP of P2.3436 per kilowatt-hour, breaking down into distribution, supply, and metering charges of P1.8142, P0.2705, and P0.2589 per kWh, respectively.
Representatives of Meralco denied the proposed stipulations of facts submitted by the National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms, Inc., noting they had not received the intervenor’s pre-trial brief before the conference.
The session also allowed stakeholders and consumer groups to comment and seek clarifications on the case.
The ERC has set the next hearings on Meralco’s rate reset on 6 to 8 and 13 to 16 April.