Ballet Manila stages 'Sleeping Beauty' on 13-15 March

Ballet Manila will open its PRIMA Performance Season with Sleeping Beauty this March at the Aliw Theater in Pasay City.

Performances are scheduled on 13 March at 8:00 p.m., and on 14 and 15 March at 5:00 p.m. All shows will feature the Manila Symphony Orchestra conducted by Maestro Alexander Vikulov.

Sleeping Beauty completes Ballet Manila’s "Princess Trilogy." The production is directed and choreographed by Ballet Manila Artistic Director and CEO Lisa Macuja Elizalde, with Princess Aurora sharing the stage with Cinderella and Snow White.

Macuja Elizalde said the production marks the end of the series.

“What excites me in this production is how Sleeping Beauty finally completes our Princess Trilogy. It feels like all the stories we’ve been telling are coming together in one magical universe.”

The production also coincides with the centennial year of the Manila Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra and Ballet Manila have collaborated since 2011.

Manila Symphony Orchestra president Maan Hontiveros said the partnership continues as the orchestra marks its 100th year. She said, “Lisa has been a steadfast supporter of the orchestra, and her vision has helped bring this partnership to life in ways that honor both tradition and innovation.”