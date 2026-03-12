Italian national arrested in Makati for robbery-extortion

An Italian national was arrested during an entrapment operation in Makati City on Thursday after allegedly extorting Php80,000 from a businessman to prevent the release of his nude photos, the Makati City Police Station reported.
Police said operatives of the Investigation and Detective Management Section (IDMS) carried out the operation at a café inside a mall in Barangay San Antonio, Makati City.
The suspect, identified only as “Claudio,” 74, was arrested after receiving the marked money from the complainant.
The operation followed a complaint filed by “Rommel,” 28, a businessman from Caloocan City, who told police the suspect attempted to extort Php80,000.00 from him in exchange for not leaking his nude photos.
He said the incident caused him “considerable stress and anxiety,” prompting him to seek police intervention.
Police said that at around 11:30 a.m., the complainant met the suspect at the agreed location. Once the pre-arranged signal was given, operatives “immediately moved in and placed the suspect under arrest.”
Authorities recovered 20 Php 1,000 bills, 60 boodle Php 1,000 bills, a cellphone, and a brown sling bag.
Charges for robbery-extortion under Article 293 of the Revised Penal Code will be filed through inquest proceedings before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office upon completion of documentation, police said.