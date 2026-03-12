Italian national arrested in Makati for robbery-extortion

The suspect, identified only as “Claudio,” 74, was arrested after receiving the marked money from the complainant.

The operation followed a complaint filed by “Rommel,” 28, a businessman from Caloocan City, who told police the suspect attempted to extort Php80,000.00 from him in exchange for not leaking his nude photos.

He said the incident caused him “considerable stress and anxiety,” prompting him to seek police intervention.

Police said that at around 11:30 a.m., the complainant met the suspect at the agreed location. Once the pre-arranged signal was given, operatives “immediately moved in and placed the suspect under arrest.”