Isko eases fuel price impact on PUV drivers

Moreno said the inspection forms part of the city government’s effort to protect consumers and ensure that gas stations follow allowable price adjustments set by the Department of Energy.

“I will not allow abuse on the part of businesses that will affect the consumer,” he said, stressing that pump prices must reflect only the adjustments authorized by the government.

“If the increase is two pesos, then it should only increase by two pesos. If it is five pesos, then it should increase by five pesos. No one should abuse the situation or take advantage of it.”

He also warned fuel retailers against exploiting the situation, noting that business permits granted by the local government are privileges that can be revoked if abused.

“Remember this: that doing business is a privilege, it is not a right. A privilege given by your city government. So when it is a privilege, if we can give, we can take it back,” he said.

According to Moreno, more than 10,000 tricycle drivers in Manila are expected to receive P5,000 each next week through the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program.

Jeepney drivers, taxi operators, transport network vehicle service drivers, riders and bus drivers are expected to receive assistance in subsequent releases.

Meanwhile, Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian announced that the city government will provide a P500 fuel subsidy to registered tricycle drivers to help cushion the impact of rising fuel prices.