Green energy, housing exempt from land freeze

The move partially eases a moratorium imposed in January that suspended the acceptance and processing of applications for land-use reclassification until June. The suspension was meant to prevent what the department described as the excessive conversion of agricultural land.

Under the exemption, renewable energy developments endorsed by the Department of Energy or other authorized agencies may proceed with land reclassification. Socialized housing projects implemented or certified by the National Housing Authority, as well as similar initiatives cleared by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, are also covered.

“By carving out limited exemptions to land-use reclassification moratorium, we seek to strike a balance in allowing critical energy and housing projects to proceed while keeping most farmland conversions on hold pending policy reforms that will ensure food security in the future,” Tiu Laurel said.

The DA said all other applications for land-use reclassification, including appeals already pending before the Office of the Secretary, will remain suspended while the review continues.

The department is using the suspension period to reassess existing policies, strengthen regulatory controls and ensure that approvals remain consistent with efforts to protect agricultural production areas.

Officials warned that unchecked land conversion could reduce farm output and affect long-term food supply stability, especially as demand for urban expansion and infrastructure projects continues to rise.