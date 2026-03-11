DA allows limited land conversion exemptions

Renewable energy and government-backed housing projects will be allowed to proceed despite the ongoing freeze on agricultural land conversion, after the Department of Agriculture (DA) introduced limited exemptions to its earlier moratorium.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. signed a circular on 3 March authorizing the processing and issuance of certificates for land-use reclassification involving green energy facilities and socialized housing developments. The order will take effect three days after it is filed with the Office of the National Registrar at the UP Law Center in Quezon City.
The exemption applies to renewable energy projects endorsed by the Department of Energy or other authorized agencies, as well as socialized housing initiatives implemented or certified by the National Housing Authority and those cleared by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.
“By carving out limited exemptions to land-use reclassification moratorium, we seek to strike a balance in allowing critical energy and housing projects to proceed while keeping most farmland conversions on hold pending policy reforms that will ensure food security in the future,” Tiu Laurel said.
The new directive partially relaxes the moratorium imposed through Department Circular No. 1 dated 5 January, which suspended the acceptance and processing of land-use reclassification applications until June. The policy was introduced to curb what the DA described as the “undue conversion” of agricultural lands.
Under the updated rules, only projects with proper certification from the relevant government agencies will qualify for the exemption. The DA said this measure would allow strategic developments to move forward while maintaining oversight of land-use changes.
All other applications for reclassification, including pending appeals before the Office of the Secretary, will remain suspended during the moratorium period.
The department said it is using the suspension period to review current regulations governing land-use changes. The goal is to strengthen safeguards, standardize approval processes, and ensure that key agricultural areas remain protected.
According to the DA, rising demand for urban expansion, infrastructure, and local zoning changes has driven a steady increase in applications to convert farmland in recent years. Officials warned that without stricter controls, the continued loss of productive agricultural land could affect farm investments and weaken long-term food supply stability in the country.