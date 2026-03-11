DA allows limited land conversion exemptions

The exemption applies to renewable energy projects endorsed by the Department of Energy or other authorized agencies, as well as socialized housing initiatives implemented or certified by the National Housing Authority and those cleared by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

“By carving out limited exemptions to land-use reclassification moratorium, we seek to strike a balance in allowing critical energy and housing projects to proceed while keeping most farmland conversions on hold pending policy reforms that will ensure food security in the future,” Tiu Laurel said.

The new directive partially relaxes the moratorium imposed through Department Circular No. 1 dated 5 January, which suspended the acceptance and processing of land-use reclassification applications until June. The policy was introduced to curb what the DA described as the “undue conversion” of agricultural lands.