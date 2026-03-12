Go presses autism support measures

“It is important that our fellow citizens with autism and their families receive adequate support. Programs that help them from early diagnosis to education and employment must continue,” Go said.

The bill proposes a national plan of action to guide government agencies and stakeholders in implementing programs for individuals with ASD.

“Every child has abilities that we must help develop. With early diagnosis and adequate therapy, they have greater chances of reaching their full potential,” he said.

The measure also seeks to strengthen inclusive education programs and promote employment opportunities for individuals with autism.

“Autism should not prevent a person from having opportunities in education, work and a decent life. It is our duty to ensure that there are adequate programs and support for them and their families.”