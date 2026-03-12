Go presses autism support measures

SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
The bill proposes a national plan of action to guide government agencies and stakeholders in implementing programs for individuals with ASD.
THE Senate has approved the National Autism Care, Support and Inclusion Act, seeking support and inclusivity for persons with autism.
Senator Christopher “Bong” Go emphasized the need to strengthen care and support systems for Filipinos with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) following the Senate’s approval on third and final reading of Senate Bill 1822, or the National Autism Care, Support and Inclusion bill.

The measure seeks to establish a national plan to improve services, programs and opportunities for individuals with autism and their families.

“It is important that our fellow citizens with autism and their families receive adequate support. Programs that help them from early diagnosis to education and employment must continue,” Go said.

“Every child has abilities that we must help develop. With early diagnosis and adequate therapy, they have greater chances of reaching their full potential,” he said.

The measure also seeks to strengthen inclusive education programs and promote employment opportunities for individuals with autism.

“Autism should not prevent a person from having opportunities in education, work and a decent life. It is our duty to ensure that there are adequate programs and support for them and their families.”

