GMAC launches largest cold storage in Mindanao

“The entry of GMAC Logitech Refrigeration Corporation into AIE highlights the continued confidence of leading industry players in Mindanao’s growth potential,” said Ricardo Floirendo Lagdameo, president of Damosa Land. “Our goal is to provide an end-to-end solution for customers who can now come directly to Davao del Norte, given the availability of an efficient port facility and an industrial park that complements the new facility.”

Erry Hardianto, CEO of AC Logistics, noted the logistical challenges in the Philippines: “Logistics remains a challenging element in the archipelagic geography of the Philippines, with 39 percent of GDP spent on the sector. To address this, GMI and AC Logistics formed GMAC in 2021.”

AIE has long supported Philippine banana exporters and other high-value crops, boosting exports and maintaining product quality. GMAC’s new facility further strengthens perishable goods handling in Davao del Norte and nearby provinces.