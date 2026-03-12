GCash, UnionBank join BSP push for online retirement accounts

Filipinos now have more ways to open Personal Equity and Retirement Accounts (PERA) as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) expands a pilot program that allows digital onboarding through banks and mobile wallets.

Under the BSP’s Open Finance for PERA initiative, customers of GCash, UnionBank, Philippine National Bank (PNB) and Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) can now open retirement accounts online through the PERA administrator ATRAM Trust Corp. platform, eliminating the need for manual forms and in-person identification checks.