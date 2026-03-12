Flagship dev’t rising in Tarlac

Word in Makati’s boardrooms is that two of the country’s most powerful but never-before-partnered business empires have just tied the knot in one of the biggest land plays Central Luzon has seen in years.
A 184-hectare prime parcel in Tarlac — long held quietly by one of the oldest, most discreet investment houses in the country— has just been folded into a brand-new joint venture.
The old-money family behind that holding company (the one whose name is synonymous with banking dynasties, blue-chip insurance, and top-tier universities) is keeping majority control at 51 percent.
But they’ve smartly brought in a 49-percent partner whose DNA is pure infrastructure muscle — the same group that turned sleepy Batangas and Cebu into world-class economic zones.
The deal? Officially inked the moment the Philippine Competition Commission gave the green light last week.
No messy divestitures, no drama — just a clean thumbs-up from the regulators who clearly see this as a win for jobs, not a threat to competition play.
Sources close to both camps whispered to Nosy Tarsee that the smaller but ultra-experienced partner will run the entire show: estate management, locators, utilities, the works.
Meanwhile, the majority owner brings the land and the long-term vision. The result? A massive expansion of an already booming industrial-mixed use estate that’s set to nearly double in size, complete with direct expressway access, on-site economic zone offices, and enough capacity to create tens of thousands of new jobs.
Insiders said the first phase of the expansion is already being fast-tracked to completion this year, making anchor tenants circle and investors buzz.
The million-peso question to everyone in the property game is who’s going to be the next big locator to plant their flag in this soon-to-be 384-hectare powerhouse?