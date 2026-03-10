Detained Madriaga targeted in jail — NBI 

Madriaga drew national attention in December 2025 after alleging that drug syndicates and Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators helped fund Duterte’s 2022 campaign through the group “Inday Sara Duterte is My President (ISIP) Pilipinas.”

He also submitted an affidavit to the Office of the Ombudsman claiming he delivered large sums of money to several individuals allegedly on Duterte’s instructions.

The affidavit was later cited in impeachment complaints filed against the vice president in the House of Representatives of the Philippines.

Amid the controversy surrounding his claims, authorities confirmed that Madriaga was recently involved in a troubling encounter with another inmate.

“Ang ginawa namin dyan, nagpadala kami ng team to investigate. Nakita doon na meron talagang attempt to harm him (What we did was send a team to investigate. They found that there was indeed an attempt to harm him),” Mating said.