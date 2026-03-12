DHSUD takes steps amid MidEast crisis

The consultations aim to ensure that proactive safeguards are in place to blunt the impact of the global uncertainty and to sustain the momentum of the government housing initiatives, particularly President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino program.

Balanced interest

Aliling said the effort is about striking a careful balance: addressing the concerns of property developers while safeguarding the interests of homebuyers as geopolitical tensions cast a long shadow over the economy.

Invited to the dialogues are the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association Inc., Organization of Socialized and Economic Housing Developers of the Philippines, and the Chamber of Real Estate and Builders Association.

“In line with the directive of President Marcos Jr., we aim to strike a balance between addressing the concerns of developers and protecting the rights of homebuyers in accordance with the law,” Aliling said.