DHSUD engages developers amid Middle East crisis

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is stepping up preparations to shield the Philippine housing sector from economic fallout caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East.
Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling announced that DHSUD will hold dialogues with key private developer groups to craft proactive measures that safeguard both government housing initiatives and the interests of homebuyers. “In accordance with the directive of President Marcos Jr., we want to balance addressing the concerns of developers and protecting our homebuyers within the bounds of the law,” he said in Filipino.
The talks will include the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association Inc. (SHDA), Organization of Socialized and Economic Housing Developers of the Philippines (OSHDP), and the Chamber of Real Estate and Builders Association (CREBA).
Secretary Aliling emphasized that early alignment with the private sector is crucial, “We also want to ensure that the housing and real estate sector is prepared for the economic impact, which is why we are already aligning efforts with our private partners. It is important to put proactive measures in place before the conflict worsens or drags on. This is to ease the effect on our economy,” he added in Filipino.
Rising fuel prices already signal the conflict’s impact on the local economy, prompting DHSUD to prioritize collaboration between government and private developers. “Adequate preparation is needed, and cooperation between the government and the private sector is essential to prevent wider effects on housing,” Aliling added in Filipino.