DHSUD engages developers amid Middle East crisis

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is stepping up preparations to shield the Philippine housing sector from economic fallout caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling announced that DHSUD will hold dialogues with key private developer groups to craft proactive measures that safeguard both government housing initiatives and the interests of homebuyers. “In accordance with the directive of President Marcos Jr., we want to balance addressing the concerns of developers and protecting our homebuyers within the bounds of the law,” he said in Filipino.