DHSUD to consult developers on housing sector response to ME war

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) will hold dialogues with private developer groups to formulate measures aimed at mitigating the economic impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East on the country’s housing sector.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the consultations seek to ensure proactive steps are in place to cushion potential economic effects while sustaining the momentum of government housing initiatives, particularly the flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Aliling said the discussions will also focus on balancing the department’s mandate of addressing the concerns of developers while safeguarding the interests of homebuyers in accordance with existing laws, amid uncertainties brought about by the conflict.