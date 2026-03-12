DHSUD to meet developers over Mideast conflict impact on housing sector

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development will hold talks with private housing developers to craft measures to cushion the sector from the economic impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the dialogues aim to ensure the industry is prepared for possible disruptions, including rising fuel costs, while sustaining key housing initiatives such as the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program under Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr..