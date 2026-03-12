Center of quiet strength: Women in leadership

From its earliest teachings, Islam affirms the equality of men and women before God. The Qur’an declares: “Indeed, the Muslim men and Muslim women, the believing men and believing women… Allah has prepared for them forgiveness and a great reward” (33:35).

Another verse reminds us: “The believing men and the believing women are allies of one another” (9:71). Women were entrusted with responsibility and dignity — not as exceptions, but as essential partners in faith and community life.

History bears this out. Khadijah, the Prophet’s first wife, was a respected merchant whose counsel anchored the earliest days of Islam. Aisha, the third wife, became a foremost transmitter of hadith and a jurist whose opinions guided generations. These are not footnotes; they remind us that women have always stood at the heart of Islamic scholarship.

This truth is alive today. Dr. Mary Joyce Z. Guinto-Sali, Chancellor of Mindanao State University– Tawi-Tawi, exemplifies leadership grounded in faith and family. A Muslima, wife, and mother, she leads with distinction — spearheading a Hijab Awareness Campaign, establishing the Nurul Iman Islamic Center, and guiding her university toward global recognition in marine sustainability rankings.

I remember, too, my time in Oman in the mid-1990s, when the Sultanate became the first Gulf state to open its Majlis al-Shura, its consultative parliament, to women. I interviewed one of the first two female members. I no longer recall her name, but her calm presence left a mark. With me then was Donna Rose Legaspi, a student at the Philippine School in Oman, who has since passed away. I still carry memories of Donna’s curiosity and promise — reminders that leadership is not only measured by titles, but also by the potential of lives that deserved longer journeys.