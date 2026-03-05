3 parcels from Germany, South Africa containing illegal drugs seized at Pasay cargo facility

The NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) intercepted three inbound parcels from Germany and South Africa on 2 March at a cargo facility in Pasay City.

The abandoned parcels were found to contain a total of 4,046 grams of suspected methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as ecstasy, with an estimated value of P5.2 million, and 3,596 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, valued at P24.4 million.

Initially, personnel from the Bureau of Customs (BOC) flagged the parcels as suspicious during routine security screening. Subsequently, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) confirmed the presence of illegal drugs through paneling and manual inspection.

The suspected illegal drugs were properly inventoried before being turned over to the PDEA national office, which assumed custody and took cognizance of the case.