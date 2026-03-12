Billie Eilish in talks to star in film adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s 'The Bell Jar'

Global music star Billie Eilish is reportedly preparing to enter a new creative arena as she moves closer to her first major feature film acting role.
The Grammy- and Academy Award-winning singer is in advanced negotiations to portray Esther Greenwood in an upcoming film adaptation of The Bell Jar, the influential psychological novel written by poet Sylvia Plath.
The project will be written and directed by filmmaker Sarah Polley, whose work has earned critical acclaim for its emotional depth and literary sensitivity.
First published in 1963 under Plath’s pseudonym Victoria Lucas, The Bell Jar follows Esther Greenwood, a young woman grappling with ambition, identity, and mounting psychological pressure while living in 1950s America.
The novel is widely regarded for its stark portrayal of mental health struggles and the societal expectations placed on women during the era.
The story draws heavily from Plath’s own experiences and explores themes of isolation, self-doubt, and the search for meaning.
The book was published only weeks before Plath’s death, adding a lasting emotional resonance that has kept it relevant for generations of readers and scholars.
Eilish is known worldwide for redefining contemporary pop music with introspective lyrics and cinematic visuals.
She has won multiple Grammy Awards and two Academy Awards for original songs written for film.
The upcoming project would mark her first leading role in a major theatrical feature.
Eilish previously appeared in a guest role in the series Swarm, which received positive responses from critics and viewers.
Her potential casting signals a move toward dramatic acting, expanding her creative work beyond music.
Polley’s involvement suggests a careful and thoughtful approach to adapting the novel.
The filmmaker won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for Women Talking, which was praised for its nuanced exploration of trauma and female perspectives.
Production duties for the new The Bell Jar adaptation are being handled by veteran producer Joy Gorman Wettels.
Major film companies Plan B Entertainment and StudioCanal are backing the project, while Focus Features will distribute the film.
Eilish’s involvement in the film’s soundtrack has not been confirmed.
However, her artistic style could potentially contribute to the emotional tone of the adaptation if music becomes part of the film’s creative direction.
If negotiations are finalized, the casting would place one of today’s most influential musicians at the center of a story that has shaped generations of readers.
The role would also mark a major step in Eilish’s artistic evolution as she expands her presence into the world of cinema.