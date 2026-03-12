BFAR eyes 2029 finish for Marawi fishing hub

“Our goal is to support the continued recovery of Marawi City by turning Lake Lanao into a source of strength. This is an investment in the future of the Maranao people. Through this fishing hub, we are anchoring the peace we have built with the weight of economic opportunity and sustainable food security,” BFAR National Director Elizer Salilig said.

BFAR will deploy fish cages and solar-powered floating caretaker houses in 10 pilot areas, rehabilitate 11 wharves, and acquire reefer vans, harvest boats, and speed boats.

An ice plant, fish health lab, and processing facility at Marawi Port will prevent spoilage and ensure smooth operations.

Fisherfolk cooperatives will receive training in aquaculture, business planning, and post-harvest handling. The hub is expected to generate direct jobs in production and logistics, while indirectly benefiting hundreds more, including vendors and transport operators.

BFAR is working with Mindanao State University for technical guidance, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao for policy alignment, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Marawi Rehabilitation and Development to link with recovery efforts, and local governments for infrastructure and policy support.

Equipment procurement began in February, with the full aquaculture ecosystem slated to be operational in the project’s third year.