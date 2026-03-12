Arellano bags 7th straight NCAA cheerdance trophy

“I am thankful to the team because this wouldn’t have been a seventh straight title,” said coach Lucky San Juan.

Just like last year, the podium finish this season remained the same.

Perpetual Help snagged silver while Letran won bronze this Season 101 after tallying 221 and 119.5 points, respectively.

Even with the added pressure of winning the cheerleading trophy for the seventh straight time, San Juan’s composure for his Chiefsquad never wavered.

“I never lost faith in them,” added San Juan.

Arellano took home the grand prize of P100,00 while Perpetual and Letran won P75,000 and P50,000, respectively.

Emilio Aguinaldo College missed out on a podium finish in fourth place after finishing with 185.5 points. Jose Rizal University cracked the Top 5 after getting 162 points.