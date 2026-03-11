Perps Squad aims to break long drought

The University of Perpetual Help System Dalta aims to break its 10-year title drought as Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) cheerdance competition unfolds today at the Mall of Asia Arena.
With an Ancient theme for their routine, the Altas Perps Squad will not just eye their 10th NCAA crown but will also aim to finally defeat defending champion Arellano University, who has been reigning supreme for the past six years. The last time the Las Piñas-based school won it all was in 2016.
Perpetual will be performing fifth in the 10-team tournament of the oldest collegiate league in the country.
Lyceum of the Philippines University will go first in the performance order, followed by San Sebastian College, Mapua University, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Perpetual, San Beda University, Arellano, Letran College, Jose Rizal University and College of Saint Benilde.