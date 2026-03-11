Perps Squad aims to break long drought

The University of Perpetual Help System Dalta aims to break its 10-year title drought as Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) cheerdance competition unfolds today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With an Ancient theme for their routine, the Altas Perps Squad will not just eye their 10th NCAA crown but will also aim to finally defeat defending champion Arellano University, who has been reigning supreme for the past six years. The last time the Las Piñas-based school won it all was in 2016.