Ai Ai delas Alas opens a new chapter after divorce

“Re starting my life … reboot ..Opisyal na akong single. Isang bagong simula, isang mas mabuting ako ang hinaharap.. To God all the glory and honor,” she wrote.

Despite embracing a fresh start, Ai Ai also admitted that the decision carried a deep emotional weight, especially given the vows she once made in faith.

“Masaya ako kasi single nako malungkot ako kasi bumitaw ako sa pangako sa harap ng Panginoon wala na kasi akong kakapitan kasi bumitaw na yung isa .. sorry po Lord bumitaw ako sa sinumpaan ko ,” she added.

Ai Ai and Sibayan began their relationship in 2014 and eventually tied the knot in 2017. Years later, the couple went their separate ways in 2024, with the actress previously sharing that differences in their future plans—particularly about having children—played a role in their decision to part ways.

Now moving forward on her own, Ai Ai says she is focused on rebuilding her life with faith and hope as she embraces this new beginning.