Gee Canlas confirms split from Archie Alemania

Actress Gee Canlas has confirmed that she and her husband, actor Archie Alemania, have ended their marriage, discussing the separation during an interview with “King of Talk” host Boy Abunda.

This marked the first time Canlas directly addressed rumors about their relationship. When asked about their status, she responded plainly.

“Hiwalay na ba kayo ni Archie Alemania?” Abunda asked.

“Yes po,” she answered.

The confirmation follows speculation online after Canlas referred to herself as a “solo parent” in a social media post, prompting questions about her marriage.

Canlas and Alemania were married in 2018 in Sta. Rosa, Laguna. They have one child, Caleb.

In the interview, Canlas described the separation as a considered decision rather than an impulsive choice.

“So I confirmed that we’re not together anymore, but that was not a decision that I took lightly. I made sure that I was at a point in my life na I was weighing already what matters most in my life kaya tayo nandito ngayon,” she said.

She also spoke about the emotional difficulty of letting go of a dream she had long held.

“Very, very hard kasi pangarap ko talaga magka-family so that was my life. For me to weigh on that na to move forward and put an end to that is something that I’m still processing until today,” Canlas added.

According to her, the separation was not mutual. “I left. I was the one who left the marriage,” she said.

Reflecting on her past, Canlas said one of her regrets was not trusting her instincts earlier, feeling she had lost parts of herself while trying to maintain the relationship.

“I should’ve left earlier. I should’ve listened to myself, na parang feeling ko nauubos na. I’m a very colorful person, I’m a very goofy person, over the years parang nawala,” she said.

As of now, Alemania has not publicly responded to Canlas’ statements.