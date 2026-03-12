About Suntay and OFWs‘ dilemma

In another time and circumstance, the fantasy of Congressman Bong Suntay would just be dismissed as sexist arising from some movie stars showing some skin to attract attention. No, the congressman did not see a nip-slip like what happened in Boracay. The man obviously is a big fan of Ms. Anne Curtis, so much so that his subconscious got the better of him and chose the wrong subject to illustrate the insignificance of an alleged statement made by VP Sara Duterte that the members of the House Justice Committee considered impeachable.
Suntay issued a public apology but the Curtis sisters, even the irked wife of Bong, wanted a pound of flesh.
The reaction of the congressman’s wife was understandable, but the remarks of his fellow congressmen made me puke. The Simon-pure lawmakers wanted to file charges against him with the Ethics Committee and demanded that he be suspended, fined, and crucified before the public. I do not think there is a law that punishes sexist fantasies. His mortal sin actually is that he voted against the impeachment of the Vice President based on assumptive statements.
Suntay’s rhetorical statements elicited a magma of condemnation, including from some characters whose own pornographic sexual adventures were a salacious subject not too long ago.
What really is contemptible here is how lawmakers and some segments of society violently reacted to Congressman Suntay’s fantasy but are so quiet about the daylight thievery of the national treasury, which, by the sworn testimony and expose’ of the brave Marines, is over a trillion pesos. If there is anything more immoral and evil that needs condemnation, it is the unprecedented corruption in the government.
The Bong Suntay–Anne Curtis tussle is a sideshow. I’m sure the congressman will do penance before his wife and from hereon, the actress will dress up and observe proper decorum.
Sadly, the insatiable greed that fleeces the government’s coffers seems unbridled until this administration ends. No amount of rosy fantasy will alter this gloomy destiny. Make no mistake about it, this government will blame the war in the Middle East for the economic doldrums that the country is in. The enemy is the rapacious vultures in the government bureaucracy and in Congress.
The administration’s ineptness and penchant for corruption have subordinated what needs immediate and emergency action from the government. While our overseas Filipino workers are trapped in the deadly war in the Middle East, there is nothing perceptible that the executive and legislative branches are planning to repatriate our countrymen. They are busy looting the government treasury and impeaching VP Sara to keep her from running for president.
Malacañang even chastised Vice President Sara for suggesting that the government charter planes to bring home the Filipinos stranded in the Middle East. Obviously speaking for President Marcos, Claire Castro sneered at the Vice President, saying the government cannot send aircraft as the airspace is closed. The ignoramus was not aware that several countries, among them Korea, Singapore, India and European nations, had already sent planes to bring home their citizens.
In the meantime, and in the midst of an emergency, President BongBong Marcos chartered a Philippine Airlines jumbo plane and a Gulfstream jet to fly to New York for a speaking engagement and to advise the protagonists in the Middle East conflict to stop the war.
That is not fantasy. That is hallucination.