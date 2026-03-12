About Suntay and OFWs‘ dilemma

The reaction of the congressman’s wife was understandable, but the remarks of his fellow congressmen made me puke. The Simon-pure lawmakers wanted to file charges against him with the Ethics Committee and demanded that he be suspended, fined, and crucified before the public. I do not think there is a law that punishes sexist fantasies. His mortal sin actually is that he voted against the impeachment of the Vice President based on assumptive statements.

Suntay’s rhetorical statements elicited a magma of condemnation, including from some characters whose own pornographic sexual adventures were a salacious subject not too long ago.

What really is contemptible here is how lawmakers and some segments of society violently reacted to Congressman Suntay’s fantasy but are so quiet about the daylight thievery of the national treasury, which, by the sworn testimony and expose’ of the brave Marines, is over a trillion pesos. If there is anything more immoral and evil that needs condemnation, it is the unprecedented corruption in the government.

The Bong Suntay–Anne Curtis tussle is a sideshow. I’m sure the congressman will do penance before his wife and from hereon, the actress will dress up and observe proper decorum.

Sadly, the insatiable greed that fleeces the government’s coffers seems unbridled until this administration ends. No amount of rosy fantasy will alter this gloomy destiny. Make no mistake about it, this government will blame the war in the Middle East for the economic doldrums that the country is in. The enemy is the rapacious vultures in the government bureaucracy and in Congress.

The administration’s ineptness and penchant for corruption have subordinated what needs immediate and emergency action from the government. While our overseas Filipino workers are trapped in the deadly war in the Middle East, there is nothing perceptible that the executive and legislative branches are planning to repatriate our countrymen. They are busy looting the government treasury and impeaching VP Sara to keep her from running for president.