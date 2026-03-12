A seat at an irrelevant table

But the question is not whether the Philippines has been a loyal member of the United Nations. The question is simpler, and harder. What exactly would a seat on the Security Council do for Filipinos? Let us first dispel the illusion of power.

The Security Council is supposed to be the cockpit of global peace. In reality, it is a room with five kings and 10 spectators. The kings are the permanent members — the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France. Each has veto power, which means any one of them can kill any resolution.

The rest of the world, including whatever country temporarily wins a seat — the Philippines perhaps, if this campaign succeeds — can debate, negotiate, and cast votes all they want. But when one of the five decides otherwise, the discussion ends there.

It is a curious arrangement. The world’s supreme peace body is governed by the privilege of a handful of states. The result is what we see today.

The war in Ukraine drags on. Gaza burns. Sudan collapses into civil war. Myanmar remains trapped under military rule. The Security Council meets, drafts resolutions, condemns the violence, then someone vetoes it and the whole exercise goes up in diplomatic smoke.

It is not that the UN is utterly useless. It does humanitarian work, it runs agencies, and it organizes conferences where nations can at least talk before they start shooting. But the idea that the Security Council commands the world’s peace is a relic of another century.

These days, the council cannot even command agreement among its permanent members.

Which brings us back to the Philippine campaign. Suppose the country wins a seat from 2027 to 2028. What then?

Our diplomats will sit at the famous horseshoe table. They will deliver speeches about peace and stability. They will participate in negotiations whose outcomes are already constrained by the interests of the big powers.