Global ambition vs domestic reality

Yet, as he speaks, the lingering question is whether his call will be heeded by the warring parties — and whether this diplomatic gambit holds any tangible promise for the millions of Filipinos struggling with corruption and poverty back home.

The reality is that the moral authority of any nation to call for peace is measured by the state of its own governance.

The Philippines continues to be beleaguered by massive corruption, most recently the flood control scandal involving up to a trillion pesos, which sparked massive protests.

For the parties involved in the Middle East conflict — actors driven by hard geopolitical and military calculations — the appeal of a leader grappling with domestic institutional decay is unlikely to move the needle.

Belligerent states tend to respond to power and direct national interest, not to appeals from capitals facing internal crises. While Marcos’ call for adherence to international law and humanitarian norms is morally sound, its practical impact is diminished by the perception that his administration is struggling to enforce the rule of law back home.

Despite this domestic skepticism, the push for a UNSC seat is a strategic move rooted in hard national interest. The Security Council is the only UN body with the power to make binding decisions on international peace and security, including sanctions and military authorization.

For the Philippines, a seat at this table is not just about prestige — it is about survival.

As Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez explicitly stated, the bid is intrinsically linked to protecting Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.

UNSC membership would allow the Philippines to shape agendas and influence resolutions concerning maritime disputes and regional stability. It will provide a platform to advocate for the rule of law — specifically the UNCLOS ruling — against China’s expansionism.

In a volatile world where “might makes right” seems to be gaining currency, the Philippines is betting that having a vote in the world’s most powerful body can amplify its voice far beyond its military capacity.

While not guaranteed, the Philippines has a fairly good chance of securing the Asia-Pacific seat in the UNSC for 2027-2028. The country is running against Kyrgyzstan for a spot typically rotated to reflect geographical representation.

As a founding member of the UN and a longtime participant in its peacekeeping force, the Philippines has diplomatic credentials that resonate.

Its previous terms (1957, 1963, 1980-1981, 2004-2005) demonstrated a history of engagement. Furthermore, the current Marcos administration has been actively campaigning for a seat since 2025 through various diplomatic channels, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Unless there is a significant diplomatic backlash against the Marcos administration’s domestic policies, the Philippines stands a reasonable chance of clinching the necessary votes by June 2026.

However, the most critical question remains: Will a UNSC seat better the lives of impoverished Filipinos? The honest answer is that the connection is indirect at best.

A seat at the high table might allow the Philippines to protect overseas Filipino workers in conflict zones — a direct benefit to millions of families reliant on their remittances.

By advocating for global stability, the country could help prevent external shocks (like oil price hikes caused by conflicts) that trigger domestic inflation and unemployment.

A Security Council seat, however, cannot patch a leaky dam or feed a hungry child. The systemic corruption perpetuated by political elites and dynasties that ails the country is a domestic cancer that no amount of international diplomacy can cure.

If the trillions of pesos lost to corruption were properly spent, the argument goes, the Philippines wouldn’t need to rely on international prestige to distract from internal decay.

Palace officials have defended the bid, urging citizens not to “drag down” the country’s capabilities.

But for the protester in the “Trillion Peso March,” the sight of the President jetting off to New York while questions linger about missing public funds creates a jarring disconnect.

In conclusion, President Marcos’ push for a UNSC seat is a necessary and strategic endeavor for national security. It offers a vital platform to protect Philippine sovereignty and regional stability. However, it is a fool’s errand to pretend this will all at once elevate impoverished and disadvantaged Filipinos from poverty.

The credibility to call for global peace must be matched by the integrity to govern justly at home. Without the latter, the President’s push for a UNSC seat and appeal for a ceasefire in the Middle East will ring hollow in the ears of the foreign diplomats and the Filipino poor.