2 most wanted fugitives nabbed in Rodriguez

The Rodriguez Municipal Police Station served a warrant of arrest against two regional-level most wanted persons currently detained at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez, Rizal on Wednesday night.
The accused were identified only by the alias Lugaw, 26; and alias Janjan, 33—both currently detained at the BJMP.
The warrant of arrest was served against the two accused issued by the San Mateo Regional Trial Court Fourth Judicial Region Branch 76 for violation of Republic Act 10883 or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016, with no bail recommended.
The arrested accused were informed of all their rights and remain in custody at the BJMP for documentation and disposition.
"Hindi titigil ang Rizal PPO sa pagtugis sa mga wanted na personalidad upang matiyak ang kaligtasan at kapayapaan ng mamamayan ng Rizal," said Rizal police provincial director P/Col. Atty. Eleazar Barber Jr.