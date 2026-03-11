Was there money to vote ‘sufficiency’ to impeach Sara?

3. Contradictory Arguments: Although he voted for the substance in the end, he argued that her actions taken as DepEd Secretary were not within the scope of the impeachment.

This unexpected turn in his position was highlighted by observers as part of the committee’s decision-making process.

4. His vote was part of the 54-member majority that pushed the complaints to the next stage. Quezon City Rep. Bong Suntay was the only member who voted against the motion.

The House Committee on Justice has since issued a notice to Vice President Duterte, giving her 10 days to file a formal response to the allegations.

While there have been public allegations and social media rumors regarding financial incentives, House leaders have categorically denied that lawmakers were given “ayuda” or monetary considerations in exchange for their “yes” votes.

Overview of allegations

and denials

1. Official Denial: Rep. Ramon Rodriguez Gutierrez denied claims that financial incentives were provided to secure votes asserting that support for the impeachment was based strictly on the “merits of the case.”

2. Public Sentiment: Social media discussions frequently used terms like “maleta” (suitcase) to imply bribery or systemic corruption during the proceedings, but no evidence has been presented to substantiate these specific claims of monetary payoffs for the sufficiency vote.

3. Legal Focus: Committee Chair Rep. Gerville Luistro emphasized that the proceedings were decided based on constitutional processes and the evidence rather than public sentiment or outside influence.