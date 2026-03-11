War at sea, war online

As the Philippines strengthens its posture in the West Philippine Sea, it is undergoing a quiet but profound transformation: expanding its defense focus from traditional internal security threats to a broader strategy that includes cyber operations and digital resilience.

“Cyberspace is no longer a support function; it is the primary theater for hybrid warfare. Digital security is the silent flank of external defense,” said Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad during a recent seminar on the cyber domain.

From internal security to external defense

For decades, the Armed Forces of the Philippines focused primarily on internal security, addressing insurgencies and domestic threats. But growing geopolitical tensions in the West Philippine Sea prompted a strategic pivot.

“That policy statement will go down in history as the first ever given by a commander-in-chief… shifting from internal security operations to external defense,” Trinidad said.

The move sparked institutional changes across the military, signaling a historic realignment of priorities.

Electronic Warfare Scientist Cdr. Antonio Dovizio (ret.) echoed this, noting, “The armed forces were slowly shifting to external defense because we already saw the threat.”

Cyber warfare meets maritime tensions

The shift toward digital security is inseparable from maritime developments. Experts warn that cyberattacks on ports, navigation systems, and communications networks can have effects equivalent to physical military actions.

“A cyber strike on a port’s management system can be as effective as a physical naval blockade, achieving strategic goals without escalating to kinetic warfare,” Trinidad said.

Attackers are no longer content with stealing data — they now aim to disrupt operations, spoof GPS signals, and manipulate maritime traffic systems, creating confusion in contested waters.