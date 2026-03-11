Defense official: WPS adversaries, not isolated to Philippines

Defense officials say this transformation did not happen overnight. Discussions within the military about the need to focus on external defense began years earlier, as leaders observed emerging risks tied to regional competition and technological warfare.

“That policy statement will go down in history as the first ever given by a commander-in-chief… shifting from internal security operations to external defense,” Trinidad explained, noting that the decision triggered significant institutional changes within the defense establishment.

The gradual transition eventually culminated in a historic policy shift when the Philippine government formally declared external defense as a central mission of the armed forces.

“The armed forces were slowly shifting to external defense because we already saw the threat,” Electronic Warfare Scientist Cdr. Ret. Antonio Dovizio said.

The Philippines’ pivot toward digital security is closely tied to developments in the West Philippine Sea, where maritime disputes increasingly involve hybrid forms of conflict.

Experts warn that cyberattacks targeting maritime infrastructure could have strategic effects comparable to conventional military actions.

“A cyber strike on a port’s management system can be as effective as a physical naval blockade, achieving strategic goals without escalating to kinetic warfare,” Trinidad said.

In recent years, cyber operations linked to maritime security have grown more sophisticated. Attackers have shifted from basic data theft to attempts at operational disruption, including manipulation of navigation signals and communication systems.

“Attackers have shifted from simple data theft to operational sabotage and maritime interference, such as maritime and GPS spoofing,” he added.

These tactics can cause ships to miscalculate their positions or disrupt maritime traffic monitoring systems—potentially creating confusion in contested waters.

Digital espionage, hybrid threats

The rise of cyber-enabled espionage has also exposed new vulnerabilities. Authorities recently uncovered cases involving Filipino nationals allegedly sharing sensitive information with foreign handlers using encrypted digital channels.

According to Trinidad, some of these communications were concealed through unexpected platforms.

“Communications were tapped into gaming apps such that by putting in the right prompt, this gaming app would transition to a communicating app,” he explained.

Payments and coordination, he added, were also conducted through digital systems, highlighting how cyber tools are increasingly used to facilitate intelligence operations.

Defense experts argue that failing to address the cyber dimension could leave countries vulnerable in modern geopolitical competition.

“Without recognizing the cyber domain as the latest theater for hybrid warfare… our adversary would have the playing ground all for himself,” Trinidad warned.

For the Philippines, integrating cyber defense into national security strategy is now considered essential to safeguarding sovereignty—particularly in the West Philippine Sea, where maritime disputes intersect with technological competition.

The defense establishment is increasingly emphasizing operational resilience, cybersecurity integration, and international partnerships as key pillars of this strategy.

Among the priorities is ensuring that command and control systems remain operational even during cyber disruptions.

“Operational resilience is necessary,” Trinidad said, stressing the need for systems that can continue functioning even when networks are compromised.

Securing the digital commons

The Philippines’ shift toward cyber defense also involves strengthening partnerships with international allies and technology partners to close capability gaps.

Defense officials say such collaboration is crucial in maintaining a rules-based order in what they describe as the “digital commons”—the interconnected global cyberspace that underpins modern communication, trade, and security systems.

The challenge, however, extends far beyond Philippine waters.

“The adversary that we face is not isolated to the West Philippine Sea or to our country,” Trinidad said. “It is the same adversary being faced in the Americas, in Europe, and in other parts of the world.”