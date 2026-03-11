Speaker backs municipalities tax allotments update push

“We heard your voices and your clamor is clear,” Dy said. “Based on your own consultations and surveys, it is very clear that it is time to review and update our 1991 Local Government Code.”

The Speaker noted that the three decades since the law’s passage have seen major shifts in governance and economic realities.

He also stressed that the need for reform became more urgent following the Supreme Court’s Mandanas-Garcia ruling, which increased the share of national taxes for local government units but also shifted more frontline service responsibilities to them.