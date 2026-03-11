Dy open to revisiting Local Government Code, NTA framework

Dy said the need to review the law became even more apparent following the Supreme Court’s Mandanas-Garcia ruling, which expanded the share of national taxes allocated to local governments but also increased their responsibilities in delivering frontline services.

“Sadyang mahalaga pong balikan natin at suriin ito, dahil pagkatapos ng Mandanas-Garcia ruling, mas lumaki po ang tungkulin ng mga lokal na pamahalaan sa paghahatid ng serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan,” Dy said.

He acknowledged that many municipalities continue to struggle with limited resources despite the broader mandate placed on them.

“Subalit, ang katotohanan po ay dumagdag man ang responsibilidad, hindi ito nangangahulugang may pagdagdag sa ating mga resources o pinagkukuhanan. At sa kasamaang palad, kayo ang unang nakakaramdam nito—kapag kulang ang health workers, kapag kulang ang classroom, at kapag kailangan ng tulong ng isang barangay pero limitado ang pondo.”

Dy stressed that local governments remain key partners of the national government in delivering critical programs, particularly in education and community development.

According to Dy, reviewing the Local Government Code will allow lawmakers to examine reforms related to the NTA and the fiscal powers of municipalities.

“Kaya tama po kayo, importanteng pag-usapan at pag-aralan ang mga reporma sa Local Government Code, lalo na pagdating sa National Tax Allotment at sa fiscal powers ng ating mga munisipyo. Kung mas malaki ang responsibilidad ng LGU, dapat ay mayroon ding sapat na resources para dito.”