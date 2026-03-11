Science, compassion & skin care: Marlou ‘MC’ Colina’s global journey

In the evolving field of medical aesthetics, practitioners continue to confront skin and hair concerns that remain difficult to treat. Conditions such as melasma, hyperpigmentation, acne, psoriasis, eczema, keratosis, and hair thinning affect millions of people worldwide—often leaving patients searching for long-term solutions.

For more than three decades, Marlou Colina , widely known as MC, has devoted his work to addressing these challenges through research-driven skincare development.

As the founder of MC Skin Care , Colina created specialized formulations designed to target some of the most persistent dermatological issues, including melasma—one of the most difficult pigmentation disorders to manage.

Through continuous research, formulation refinement, and clinical application, the MC Skin Care line has gained recognition among dermatologists, aesthetic doctors, and medical practitioners. Many physicians have incorporated the brand into their treatment protocols, reflecting growing confidence in its effectiveness.

Across aesthetic clinics and medical spas, patients have shared encouraging stories of transformation—from clearer complexions and improved skin tone to renewed confidence after years of dealing with chronic skin concerns.

The brand’s reach has also expanded among public figures and personalities who have embraced the products as part of their skincare routines.

Educator and Global Advocate for Ethical Aesthetics

Beyond product development, Colina has established a reputation as an educator in medical aesthetics. His training programs focus on bridging cosmetology and medical practice through science-based and ethical approaches.

His work has been presented at international conferences and industry gatherings, including professional events in Los Angeles and Bali, Indonesia, where his treatment systems and research drew strong interest from practitioners.

In February 2026, Colina received international recognition at the Global Impact Awards in Bali. The award honored his Global Leadership in Medical Aesthetics, Education, and Community Impact, acknowledging more than thirty years of work across skincare innovation, entrepreneurship, and professional training.

Building a Global Platform

As CEO of the MHCO Group of Companies , Colina has built a diverse portfolio that spans medical aesthetics, global education platforms, and internationally distributed skincare brands.

His leadership also extends beyond the aesthetics industry. Colina actively supports humanitarian and faith-based initiatives, including community programs connected to non-denominational churches in Malawi, El Salvador, and the Philippines.

A Mission That Goes Beyond Beauty

For Colina, skincare innovation has always been about more than appearance. His work reflects a broader mission—empowering practitioners with knowledge, helping patients regain confidence, and supporting communities through service.

From clinical research to global education, the impact of his work continues to expand. Through MC Skin Care, the intersection of science, compassion, and innovation continues to redefine how skin and hair health are approached around the world.