Rare finds: CCP titles at Philippine Book Festival

Book lovers and arts enthusiasts will have a rare chance to take home some of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ most sought-after publications as the institution joins the Philippine Book Festival this March.
From 12 to 15 March 2026, the CCP will bring a curated selection of books, collectibles, and cultural treasures to Megatrade Hall at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City. Organized by the National Book Development Board, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and gathers publishers, authors, and cultural institutions from across the country.
For many readers, the CCP booth offers a rare opportunity: the chance to browse and purchase titles from the CCP’s own publishing catalogue—works that are often difficult to find outside special events.
Among the highlights are beloved theater anthologies such as “Mga Piling Dula mula sa Virgin Labfest IV,” “Natatauhan: Mga Dula ng Kababaihan,” and “Himig Himbing,” treasured by theater practitioners, students, and collectors of Filipino drama.
Festivalgoers can also discover cultural gems such as “Tuklas Sining,” a limited-edition coffee table book first published in 1991 that traces the roots of Filipino artistry. Cinemalaya Film Festival catalogues and issues of ANI Anthology will also be available, offering readers a glimpse into the country’s vibrant literary and cinematic landscape.
Aside from books, the CCP will also highlight the CCP Channel, its digital streaming platform launched in 2025 as a gateway to Philippine arts programming—from stage performances and documentaries to curated archival content. Special festival promos will be available for attendees, including limited-time offers that cut the usual subscription rate in half.
Visitors to the CCP Shop booth can also join a playful challenge for a chance to win surprise prizes, adding a bit of fun to the hunt for rare titles and cultural keepsakes.
With shelves filled with rare publications, artistic treasures, and festival-exclusive promos, the CCP’s participation in the Philippine Book Festival offers readers a special opportunity to bring home a piece of Philippine arts and culture.