Rare finds: CCP titles at Philippine Book Festival

Book lovers and arts enthusiasts will have a rare chance to take home some of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ most sought-after publications as the institution joins the Philippine Book Festival this March.

From 12 to 15 March 2026, the CCP will bring a curated selection of books, collectibles, and cultural treasures to Megatrade Hall at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City. Organized by the National Book Development Board, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and gathers publishers, authors, and cultural institutions from across the country.