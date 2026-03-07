CCP Channel streams films, plays on Filipino women

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is streaming a lineup of films, plays, documentaries and dance performances on CCP Channel this March, with stories centered on Filipino women.

The program includes entries from Cinemalaya, finalists from Gawad Alternatibo and a play from the Virgin Labfest.

Among the titles is Absurdo: Event Day, a one-act play written by BJ Crisostomo and staged at the 2022 Virgin Labfest. The story follows event coordinators Aly and Rain as they prepare for a large end-of-the-world party. As the countdown continues, the two deal with clients, deadlines and the pressures of organizing a large event.

Also streaming is Mga Dayo (Resident Aliens), directed by Julius Sotomayor Cena. The film, shown at Cinemalaya 2023, follows three Filipina immigrants in Guam on Thanksgiving Day as they deal with relationships, migration and questions about belonging.

Kargo, directed by TM Malones and also screened at Cinemalaya 2023, follows Sara, a woman grieving the death of her family in a motorcycle accident in Maasin, Iloilo. Believing someone is responsible for their deaths, she begins searching for the man she suspects.