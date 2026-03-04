CCP Channel streams films, plays on Filipino women this March

Also streaming is Mga Dayo (Resident Aliens), directed by Julius Sotomayor Cena. The film, shown at Cinemalaya 2023, follows three Filipina immigrants in Guam on Thanksgiving Day as they deal with relationships, migration, and questions about belonging.

Kargo, directed by TM Malones and also screened at Cinemalaya 2023, follows Sara, a woman grieving the death of her family in a motorcycle accident in Maasin, Iloilo. Believing someone is responsible for their deaths, she begins searching for the man she suspects.

Several Gawad Alternatibo finalists will also stream on the platform. Ang Pagbukod ni Melmel, directed by Nathaniel Tulingan, tells the story of a Palaw’an girl who is required to marry as part of a community tradition. Pulang Angui, directed by Mary Jenica Robles, is an animated folktale about a girl who discovers a legend connected to her village.

The lineup also includes Hinimo Ka Gikan Sa Yuta, Ug Sa Yuta Ka Pauli by Gab Rosique, which uses archival footage to follow the relationship between a mother and son, and Si Tes at Si Anggo by Angelo A. Martinez, a documentary about a mother and son dealing with breast cancer over more than a decade.

CCP Channel will also stream performances of regional dances from the CCP T(A)YONG Dalawa Project. These include Salip: Ligawan sa Kumot, Kuratsa: Ki-ay han Hulos na Gugma, and Madal Siwol: Walang Hanggang Pag-ibig.