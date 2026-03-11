PNP strengthens energy-saving protocols nationwide

Among the key measures are switching off non-essential lights and electrical equipment during lunch breaks and after office hours, setting air-conditioning units to a standard temperature of 24°C, maximizing natural lighting and ventilation whenever possible, and encouraging the use of virtual meetings when practical. Elevator use is also limited to senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities to further reduce energy consumption.

Fuel conservation measures are likewise included in the directive, such as limiting official travel to essential activities, consolidating trips to maximize the use of government vehicles, avoiding unnecessary engine idling, and strengthening regular vehicle maintenance to ensure efficiency.

Nartatez said the initiative reflects the organization’s commitment to responsible governance while continuing to deliver effective police service to the public.

“Ang PNP ay bahagi ng buong pamahalaan sa pagtitiyak na nagagamit nang maayos ang ating mga resources. Simple measures like turning off unused equipment, managing electricity consumption, and planning official travel wisely can make a meaningful difference in conserving energy and public funds,” Nartatez said.

He assured the public that the implementation of these protocols will not in any way affect police operations and frontline services.

“Gusto naming iparating sa publiko na ang mga hakbang na ito ay hindi makakaapekto sa ating police operations. Our personnel remain on duty 24/7 to protect our communities. Tuloy-tuloy ang ating serbisyo—what we are improving is how we manage our resources so that we can operate more efficiently as an organization,” he added.

The PNP leadership emphasized that the initiative is aligned with the organization’s ongoing reforms to strengthen operational efficiency and institutional discipline under the PNP Focused Agenda, particularly the priority on Management of Resources.

By adopting these energy conservation protocols, the PNP demonstrates its commitment to responsible stewardship of government resources while continuing to deliver responsive and reliable police services nationwide, in line with the vision of Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.